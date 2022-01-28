Edition: International
Research Report

Dutch Household Connected 2021-Q4

Report, published: January 2022
Dutch Household Connected provides insight into the Dutch household with an internet and bundle subscription. It shows which providers and services are used, demographic characteristics, why people have chosen a particular service, etc. The Connected Household report is published every quarter, comparing the current state of affairs with the situation a year earlier. Within the report we use arrow-icons to indicate significante change compare to the year before. 

Topics covered

In the report we look at:

  • Installed Base (Provider for Broadband, Television and Fixed Telephony),
  • Purchase (why choosen for current provider, and where purchased),
  • Usage (download speed),
  • Spend per month for BBTV and BBTVFT
  • Spend of Household on Mobile services
  • How long customer
  • Intention to churn in next 24 months,
  • and intention which services to subscribe to with next broadband provider.  

Splits in this report

The topics above are split for the following insights:

  • Market
  • Providers - the largest providers are given KPN, Ziggo, T-Mobile, Delta, e.o.
  • Network technology -cable, DSL, FTTH
  • FMC / No FMC - determined from the FMC offers in the market, and based upon the mobile brand of the respondent.
  • Play - number of fixed services, with focus on BB, BBTV, BBFT and BBTVFT
  • How Long Customer Broadband Provider - <12 Months, 12-24 Months, 24 or longer. We also include insight on how long the consumer is in contract with the existing broadband provider. A close analysis of these figures highlights trends in behavior.
  • Households - Split into couples and single households, with or without children
  • Age - split in various age groups.
  • Housing - split in owned, rented, or social housing
  • Income - gross income of household
  • Provinces – Based on postcode information of the respondents. Only used at the installed base broadband and television.

 

Look Inside

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 28 Jan 2022
Pages 58
File Type PDF
Size 4250kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Broadcast, Fixed, Internet
Topics Market research / news, xDSL, Fibre, Cable, Consumer

Authors of this report

Bart Kooning Market Research

Expertise: Dutch TMT, Consumer Insights, Apps, Mobile
Erik Compter Managing editor / Research analyst

Expertise: FTTH, Smart home, Business

