Research Report

Video behaviour of Dutch consumers 2021-Q4

Report, published: February 2022
This report looks at consumer video services and how they are used. The report shows market penetration of all major video services, including breakdowns by age, type of household, TV provider and income. The following types of video services are covered:

  • Premium TV channels (via TV provider)
  • SVOD (subscription-based)
  • AVOD (free, with advertising)
  • TVOD (pay-per-view content)

In addition to market shares, the report offers detailed insights into consumer behaviour and market trends, such as: 

  • Devices connected in household
  • Purchase intention of video services
  • Minutes watched and devices used per type of video content
  • Cord-cutting
  • Usage of apps on smart TVs, tablets and smartphones
  • Subscription fees

The information in this report is based on quarterly research by the Telecompaper Consumer Insights Panel, giving a unique market perspective of developing market trends over time. Any marketer, product manager, analyst or researcher will find these insights essential in understanding the latest developments in the video market.

The following premium channels and OTT video services are covered: Netflix, Disney+, Film1, Apple TV+, Ziggo Sport Totaal, ESPN, NLziet, Videoland, Amazon Prime Video, Ziggo Movies & Series ((X)L), Discovery+, Eurosport Player, Cinetree, Pathé Thuis, iTunes, Rakuten TV, Google Play Store, Youtube, Mubi, RTL XL, NPO Plus and KIJK.

Look Inside

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 08 Feb 2022
Pages 80
File Type PDF
Size 5000kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Broadcast, Internet
Topics Market research / news, Television, Broadcast
Companies Amazon, Apple, Eurosport, KPN, Lebara, Netflix, NLziet, NPO, RTL, Videoland, Vimeo, YouTube, Ziggo

Authors of this report

Bart Kooning Market Research

Expertise: Dutch TMT, Consumer Insights, Apps, Mobile

